Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Issued By Capital One Financial Corporation

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Superior Energy Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-superior-energy-services-inc-spn-issued-by-capital-one-financial-corporation/1137884.html.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 16.88 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $2.56 billion. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business earned $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.73 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/q1-2017-earnings-estimate-for-superior-energy-services-inc-spn-issued-by-capital-one-financial-corporation/1137884.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,966,000 after buying an additional 419,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,575,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,607,000 after buying an additional 3,583,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,020,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,239,000 after buying an additional 673,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,993,000 after buying an additional 204,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,042,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.