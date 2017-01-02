PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pulte benefits from its value-creation strategy as it focuses on generating solid returns, maintains strong margins, with balanced approach across its portfolio and capital allocation plans. Also, shares of Pulte outperformed the Zacks categorized Building-Residential/Commercial industry, year to date. The steadily improving housing market, strong backlog position, focus on higher-return business and the recent Wieland acquisition might boost results in the rest of 2016. However, labor shortages and gross margin compression due to rising labor costs can keep the housing momentum in check in 2016 as well as 2017. Pulte provided a weak gross margin guidance of 20.5%–21% for Q4 which management suggested would carry into 2017 as well.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. FBR & Co restated a marketperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) opened at 18.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Company, through Pulte Mortgage LLC, is engaged in mortgage banking operations and title operations. The Company’s subsidiaries are also engaged in the homebuilding business. The Company operates through Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

