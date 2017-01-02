PTC Inc. (PTC) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 221.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) remained flat at $46.27 during midday trading on Monday. 626,788 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $5.35 billion. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. PTC had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company earned $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,064,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $537,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc develops and delivers technology solutions, which consists of software and services that transform the way the customers create, operate and service their products. The Company has two segments: Software Products and Services. Its Software Products segment includes license and related support revenue (including updates and technical support) for all of its products except training-related products.

