Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Ingram Micro Inc. (IM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,229,000 after buying an additional 371,047 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Ingram Micro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,723,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 108,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Ingram Micro by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,283,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,753,000 after buying an additional 213,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Ingram Micro by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,524,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ingram Micro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,194,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,885,000 after buying an additional 117,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM) remained flat at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Ingram Micro Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:IM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company earned $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 0.67%. Ingram Micro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingram Micro Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro Inc (Ingram Micro) is engaged in the distribution of information technology (IT) products, supply chain services and mobile device lifecycle services around the world. The Company distributes and markets technology products all over the world from the industry’s computer hardware suppliers, mobility hardware suppliers, software publishers, consumer electronics (CE), automatic identification and data capture (AIDC)/point-of-sale (POS), and physical security products.

