Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Receives $7.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Vetr upgraded Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
In other Prospect Capital Corporation news, CFO Brian H. Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth $102,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 25.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 8.35 on Friday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.
Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $179.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Prospect Capital Corporation had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Prospect Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is 227.28%.
Prospect Capital Corporation Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.