Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Vetr upgraded Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Receives $7.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/prospect-capital-corporation-psec-receives-7-56-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1137891.html.

In other Prospect Capital Corporation news, CFO Brian H. Oswald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth $102,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 25.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 28.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 8.35 on Friday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company earned $179.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Prospect Capital Corporation had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Prospect Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Prospect Capital Corporation Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

