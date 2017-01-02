Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) opened at 8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $605.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 3.11.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s products in development include therapeutic agents designed to target cancer and imaging agents, which focuses on enabling clinicians and patients to accurately visualize and manage their diseases.

