Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $196,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Partners Capital Investment Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 141.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 704.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) opened at 82.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 95,235 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $7,847,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

