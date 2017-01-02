Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $136,000,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $136,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,029,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 379,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 86.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $88.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.36 million. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.47%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post $4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays PLC downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $617,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $4,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,622 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,343.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on worldwide basis. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage segments are underwriting segments. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other, which includes alternative market risks and excess workers’ compensation.

