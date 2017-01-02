Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in CDK Global, Inc. (CDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $135,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $141,644,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,802,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 34,491.2% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 420,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 419,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CDK Global by 39,891.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 59.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. CDK Global had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from CDK Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

