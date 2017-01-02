Presima Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,257,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after buying an additional 352,003 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,131,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) traded up 2.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 1,621,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.88 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $17.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.13 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

