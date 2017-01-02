Premier Oil PLC (PMOIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Middle East-Pakistan, and West Africa. It is independent and pursuing its strategy of low-risk development of existing discovered reserves whilst maintaining shareholder leverage to material exploration upside. The company is pre-funded for its committed development programme and planned exploration programme. The Company is focused on four core Businesses in the North Sea, Africa, Middle East/Pakistan, and Asia. Premier is seeking to grow through organic production growth, high impact exploration, and acquisitions in the areas they know well. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. Davy Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) opened at 0.91 on Wednesday. Premier Oil PLC has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $464.83 million.

Premier Oil PLC Company Profile

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

