PPL Corporation (PPL) Position Decreased by Concannon Wealth Management LLC

Concannon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. PPL Corporation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Concannon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concannon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL Corporation were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PPL Corporation by 43.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 253,926 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,938 shares. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Argus cut their price objective on PPL Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

