Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources Company were worth $34,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 20.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company by 450.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.87% on Monday, reaching $180.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,622 shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock’s market cap is $30.56 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources Company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wunderlich upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources Company from $182.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.38.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Dove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $555,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,086,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,467,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. The Company operates through the oil and gas development, exploration and production segment. The Company focuses on production of oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and gas through development drilling, production enhancement activities and acquisitions of producing properties.

