PGT Inc. (PGTI) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in PGT Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,087,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PGT were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PGT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of PGT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PGT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 235,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) remained flat at $11.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 211,521 shares. PGT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. PGT had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. PGT’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PGT Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PGT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

PGT Company Profile

PGT, Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of windows and doors segment. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under the WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris.

