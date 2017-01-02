PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) opened at 73.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.40 and a beta of 1.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/petrochina-company-limited-ptr-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages/1137960.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 141.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 292,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 41.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is an oil and gas producer and distributor. The Company’s segments are Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.