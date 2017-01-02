PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 355,782 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

