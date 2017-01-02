Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Pepsico accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,533,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,321,000 after buying an additional 475,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,726,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,250,000 after buying an additional 324,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,854,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,157,000 after buying an additional 480,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.34% on Monday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,969 shares. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Pepsico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $16 billion during the quarter. Pepsico had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pepsico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

