Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stake in AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. AAC Holdings accounts for 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in AAC Holdings were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deimos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAC Holdings during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in AAC Holdings during the second quarter valued at $2,842,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in AAC Holdings during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in AAC Holdings by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AAC Holdings by 22.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) traded up 5.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 199,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AAC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $171.64 million.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. AAC Holdings had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAC Holdings, Inc. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of AAC Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of AAC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About AAC Holdings

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

