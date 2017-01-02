Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.8% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 698.6% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 68,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 59,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) remained flat at $60.88 during midday trading on Monday. 1,574,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company earned $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/paychex-inc-payx-shares-bought-by-nelson-roberts-investment-advisors-llc/1138361.html.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.