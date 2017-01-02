Parthenon LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation comprises 3.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,604,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,121,651,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,300,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $986,170,000 after buying an additional 160,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,278,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $888,270,000 after buying an additional 205,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,707,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $737,919,000 after buying an additional 682,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,935,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.11% on Monday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,899 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

