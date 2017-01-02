Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $13,654,000 Stake in Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Federal Signal Corporation accounts for about 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Federal Signal Corporation were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 94,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. 163,245 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $935.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Federal Signal Corporation had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Federal Signal Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Federal Signal Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal governmental industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. Environmental Solutions Group is manufacturer and supplier of a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

