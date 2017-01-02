Paddy Power Plc’s (PAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Plc (LON:PAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($128.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAP. Investec raised shares of Paddy Power Plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,170 ($112.65) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,835 ($120.82) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($141.28) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a £110 ($135.14) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc from £106 ($130.22) to £100 ($122.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,927.31 ($121.96).

About Paddy Power Plc

Paddy Power plc is an Ireland-based international betting and gaming company. The Company provides sports betting services through the Internet (paddypower.com, sportsbet.com.au and iasbet.com.au); through a chain of licensed betting offices (Paddy Power Bookmaker); and by telephone (Dial-a-Bet). It also provides online gaming services principally through paddypower.com, paddypowergames.com, paddypowercasino.com, paddypowerpoker.com and paddypowerbingo.com.

