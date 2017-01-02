Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 32.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s market cap is $1.21 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,567,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,778,000 after buying an additional 892,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,682,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 90,693 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 640,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 88,301 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

