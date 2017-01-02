OZ Management LP Has $61,745,000 Stake in SouFun Holdings Limited (SFUN)

OZ Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625,143 shares during the period. OZ Management LP’s holdings in SouFun Holdings Limited were worth $61,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in SouFun Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 134.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 818,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 150.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SouFun Holdings Limited by 29.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) opened at 3.28 on Monday. SouFun Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock’s market cap is $1.54 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.46 million. SouFun Holdings Limited had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SouFun Holdings Limited will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $5.60) on shares of SouFun Holdings Limited in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SouFun Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SouFun Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on SouFun Holdings Limited from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura cut SouFun Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.79 to $3.03 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

