OZ Management LP Acquires 67,676 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

OZ Management LP raised its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the period. OZ Management LP’s holdings in The Middleby Corporation were worth $109,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 66,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $23,355,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) opened at 128.81 on Monday. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $143.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Macquarie downgraded shares of The Middleby Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wellington Shields raised shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Philip G. Putnam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $348,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total transaction of $464,810.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation (Middleby) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

