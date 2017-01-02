OFG Bancorp (OFG) General Counsel Sells $255,843.36 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) General Counsel Carlos Souffront sold 18,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $255,843.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 13.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $575.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.47. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 988.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 430,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

