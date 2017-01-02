Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the two percent general partner interest, a 18.4 percent limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P.They are one of the largest asphalt refiners and marketers and independent terminal and petroleum liquids pipeline operators in the nation with operations in the United States, Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nustar GP Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nustar GP Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) opened at 28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.07. Nustar GP Holdings has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Nustar GP Holdings had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts expect that Nustar GP Holdings will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/nustar-gp-holdings-llc-nsh-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1137832.html.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $145,130.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,618,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,935,637. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $260,349.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,594,151 shares in the company, valued at $212,103,646.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nustar GP Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nustar GP Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nustar GP Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nustar GP Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nustar GP Holdings Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nustar GP Holdings (NSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nustar GP Holdings LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nustar GP Holdings LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.