Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordson Corporation is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants and coatings to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has more than three thousand eight hundrednemployees worldwide, and direct operations and sales support offices in thirty countries.ntainers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 112.05 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $509 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nordson Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Nordson Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/nordson-corporation-ndsn-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1137759.html.

In other Nordson Corporation news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $374,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nordson Corporation during the second quarter worth $752,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson Corporation by 72.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson Corporation during the second quarter worth $430,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson Corporation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.