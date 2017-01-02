Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NORD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NYSE:NORD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

NORD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Clsa Americas lowered shares of Nord Anglia Education from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 181,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 109.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) opened at 23.30 on Wednesday. Nord Anglia Education has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Nord Anglia Education had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

