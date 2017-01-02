Nike, Inc. (NKE) Stake Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122,546 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384,258 shares. Nike, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr upgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.41 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $75.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,824,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

