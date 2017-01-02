Nike, Inc. (NKE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.56 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Nike from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 50.83 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,824,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Inc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

