Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen N.V. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. Nielsen N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $254,843.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $835,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,283,816.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,326,000 after buying an additional 834,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,651,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,151,000 after buying an additional 904,838 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,463,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,051,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,188,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,379,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,562,000 after buying an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

