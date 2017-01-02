New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 539,100 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4,163.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 84.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 69.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) traded down 0.45% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 1,764,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.94.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 539,100 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NI)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-539100-shares-of-nisource-inc-ni/1138221.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Pablo Vegas acquired 21,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,516.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.