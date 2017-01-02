New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,713 Shares of Visteon Corporation (VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Visteon Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 335,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visteon Corporation by 216.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Visteon Corporation by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visteon Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 913,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, reaching $80.34. 162,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.04. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $114.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm earned $770 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.14 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM) across the world, including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors and Honda. The Company’s segments include Electronics, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems and telematics solutions, and Other, which includes entities located in Europe.

