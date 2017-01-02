New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15,560,000 Stake in Teradata Corporation (TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata Corporation were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata Corporation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teradata Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Teradata Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata Corporation by 185.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teradata Corporation by 686.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 1,215,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Teradata Corporation had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company earned $606 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Pacific Crest reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,681 shares of Teradata Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $327,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Ratzesberger sold 4,076 shares of Teradata Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $107,280.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation Company Profile

Teradata Corporation (Teradata) is a provider of analytic data platforms, marketing and analytic applications, and related services. The Company’s analytic data platforms consist of software, hardware and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, and big data analytics. It operates in two segments: data and analytics, and marketing applications.

