New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 161,600 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,600 shares during the period. General Electric Company makes up about 1.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 439,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in General Electric Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 358,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Electric Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,455,240 shares. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric Company

