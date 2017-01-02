Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2,119,000 Position in FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,850 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in FireEye by 30.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,030 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FireEye by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,093 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) remained flat at $11.90 during midday trading on Monday. 5,005,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company’s market cap is $2.04 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information security company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 77.67%. FireEye’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

