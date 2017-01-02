Nestle SA (NSRGY) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestle SA were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestle SA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,492,000 after buying an additional 502,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nestle SA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,397,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,056,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestle SA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 569,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nestle SA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 565,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nestle SA by 482.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 354,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) remained flat at $71.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 862,951 shares. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.68.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Nestle SA from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Nestle SA in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Nestle SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Nestle SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestle SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nestle SA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; confectionery, and PetCare.

