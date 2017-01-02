Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel Corporation were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hexcel Corporation by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Hexcel Corporation during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) traded down 0.50% on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 205,978 shares. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.26 million. Hexcel Corporation had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.30%. Hexcel Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/nelson-roberts-investment-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-hexcel-corporation-hxl/1138394.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Hexcel Corporation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Hexcel Corporation news, insider Timothy Swords sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $751,621.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,388.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Canario sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets structural materials, including carbon fibers, reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.