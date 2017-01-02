Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 146.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 283.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 83.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 36.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Time Warner by 88.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded down 0.17% during trading on Monday, hitting $96.53. 2,632,712 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. Time Warner Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWX. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Time Warner from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

