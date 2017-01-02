Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 26,836 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 75.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) remained flat at $34.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 408,396 shares. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Washington Federal news, insider Brent J. Beardall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 17,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $475,417.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally-insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The Company’s principal activities consists of taking deposits from the public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

