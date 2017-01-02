Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $8,855,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 72.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2,595.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2,993.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 156,531 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Group raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

