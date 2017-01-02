National Investment Services Inc. WI Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. AT&T comprises approximately 3.1% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Stockman Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Asset Management now owns 89,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, BRC Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 189.5% in the third quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 16,674,019 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “National Investment Services Inc. WI Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/national-investment-services-inc-wi-acquires-new-stake-in-att-inc-t/1138465.html.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.98.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.