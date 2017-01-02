National Grid plc (NG) Receives GBX 1,004.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.36 ($12.34).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.57) target price on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 1,060 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 1,040 ($12.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

National Grid plc (LON:NG) opened at 951.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,028.38. The firm’s market cap is GBX 35.81 billion. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 888.90 and a one year high of GBX 1,148.00.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

