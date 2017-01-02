Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,917 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company earned $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post ($1.33) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -7.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $16,259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nabors Industries by 41.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

