Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $55,902,000 Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 158.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,606,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209,623 shares during the period. Ares Capital Corporation accounts for approximately 14.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $55,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 16.49 on Monday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corporation had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Ares Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/muzinich-co-inc-has-55902000-stake-in-ares-capital-corporation-arcc/1138070.html.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.