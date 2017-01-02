MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Friday, November 25th.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) opened at 33.10 on Wednesday. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.48.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

