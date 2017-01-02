MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of MSG Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Albert Fried & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.97.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 26.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

