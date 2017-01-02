Motco Purchases 3,325 Shares of Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 102.3% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Boeing Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 113,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.01% during trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. 2,028,432 shares of the company traded hands. Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. The business earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 126.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Company will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Boeing Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

