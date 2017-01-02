Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4,115,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,080,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,213,719,000 after buying an additional 111,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,694,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,359,220,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,129,584,000 after buying an additional 243,132 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) remained flat at $749.87 during trading on Monday. 4,139,449 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.00 and a 52-week high of $847.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.65. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $880.16 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $825.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $920.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

